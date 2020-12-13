Checkout adorable photos of actor, Browny Igboegwu’s lookalike daughter

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Browny Igboegwu’s daughter is turning into a beautiful baby as her resemblance to her dad is beginning to show.

Ugochalacha is the name of the adorable daughter of actor Browny Igboegwu and she gets flaunted on social media very often by her parents.

She has grown into a doting little baby with her bright eyes and curly hair which attracts a lot of comments on social media.

See photos:

Browny Igboegwu with his wife; Becky,  welcomed their daughter in July after ten years of marriage.

As Igboegwu gave thanks to God for granting him the blessing, he recounted the various opinions of people. According to him, many persons told him to have a side chick, marry another wife, among others.

“Get another wife time no dey, age is no longer on her side, find a girl and give belle at least time no dey ooo, Browny hmmmm you dey try for how long you go wait, oya adopt baby first as you dey wait, all these Asaba girls who knows what she has done that she can’t conceive, hmmmm is it by buying a new car?…”All these and so many others were the words from people’s mouth,” He wrote in the post.

