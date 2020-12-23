TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Chioma Is Not A Feeding Bottle Or Engagement Ring Ambassador” – Uche Fires Davido

Entertainment
By San
Uche Davido

Nollywood actor now turned blogger has been the spokesperson for the girlfriend of Davido, Chioma over the wedding date her fiance is yet to set.

Uche Maduagwu has taken to his page to issue a warning to Davido to respect the Igbo culture, He is urging Davido to marry Chioma and stop making her a laughing stock.

He said:

READ ALSO: Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her with money during birthday celebration (video)

Obo make your great #mum proud in 2021 choose #wedding date not another belle date chioma is a priceless jewel not a feeding bottle or engagementring ambassador oga respect this igbo culture if your driver can respect tradition by getting married why cant you do same to honor mama ifeanyi?🤷‍♀️#share

