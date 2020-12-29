Chioma Spotted Without Her Engagement Ring For The First Time Amidst Fight With Davido

Chioma Avril Rowland has been spotted without her engagement ring for the first time in months amidst rife rumours that the singer slept with two ladies in Enugu

The expensive ring was given to Chioma by Davido almost two years ago after the ’30 Billion Gang’ boss promised her marriage which he said would take place in 2020 but quickly postponed it as he cited the ravaging Covid-19 for his decision.

It seems the mother of little David Ifeanyi Adeleke has bought into the rumour and won’t entertain Davido’s unfaithfulness any longer, which is she put down the ring to echo that intention. We made the deduction after she posted this new video of herself without her ring.