TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter –…

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media…

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and…

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her…

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly won ‘Player of the Year’…

Nigerian Crossdresser Jay Bugatti Breaks Internet As He Shows Off…

Burna Boy and Davido allegedly clash at Ghanaian nightclub…

“Nengi has been 23 since 2013” – Man who attended the same…

Chioma Spotted Without Her Engagement Ring For The First Time Amidst Fight With Davido

Entertainment
By San

Chioma Avril Rowland has been spotted without her engagement ring for the first time in months amidst rife rumours that the singer slept with two ladies in Enugu

The expensive ring was given to Chioma by Davido almost two years ago after the ’30 Billion Gang’ boss promised her marriage which he said would take place in 2020 but quickly postponed it as he cited the ravaging Covid-19 for his decision.

READ ALSO: Gedoni & Khafi got married, if Shiloh does not work for you, try BBNaija – Nigerian man advises single ladies

READ ALSO

Cubana Chief Priest dragged ruthlessly for saying the entire…

“Nengi has been 23 since 2013” – Man who attended the…

It seems the mother of little David Ifeanyi Adeleke has bought into the rumour and won’t entertain Davido’s unfaithfulness any longer, which is she put down the ring to echo that intention. We made the deduction after she posted this new video of herself without her ring.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter – Bolanle Ninalowo…

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year –…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media over ‘worldly’…

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and her husband to…

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her husband

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly won ‘Player of the Year’ award, but…

Nigerian Crossdresser Jay Bugatti Breaks Internet As He Shows Off Female…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Chioma Spotted Without Her Engagement Ring For The First Time Amidst Fight With…

Watch as Ada Ameh hails Teni for visiting the actress’ hometown in Benue…

Ubi Franklin’s 4th babymama, Sandra, pens down appreciation post to him after he…

Gedoni & Khafi got married, if Shiloh does not work for you, try BBNaija –…

‘Bobrisky is one of the nicest women’ – BBNaija Tacha says

Lawyer considers leaving his profession after he made N10k a day as a Taxi…

Daddy duties — Actor, Jim Iyke goes shopping for ‘boys’ (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More