TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Take your marriage off social media” – Fan advises…

Slay Queen who threatened to rape Omah Lay apologizes (Video)

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike…

Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts Ugandan…

Jude and Paul Okoye’s wives ignore family feud, commiserates with…

God brought me to this earth to make people happy – Bobrisky

Davido reacts after Cynthia Morgan accused him of ignoring her…

I called Davido but he never responded – Cynthia Morgan…

Veteran Actor, Ramsey Nouah turns 50 today

Christians aren’t supposed to celebrate Christmas — Ifu Ennada

Entertainment
By San
Christians aren’t supposed to celebrate Christmas — Ifu Ennada

Reality TV star, Ifu Ennada has said that Christians should not be so thrilled about Christmas celebrations.

The petite former BBNaija housemate made this known on her Instagram page, Ifu is of the opinion that celebrating Christmas has no scriptural backings for Christians and they ought not to be gassed up over it.

READ ALSO

Davido reacts after Cynthia Morgan accused him of ignoring…

American singer, Chris Brown takes to social media to…

“Where did Christians see it in the Bible that Jesus was born on Christmas day?” She asked.

READ ALSO: Davido reacts after Cynthia Morgan accused him of ignoring her calls

Ifu Ennade went on to reveal how her Christmas day will be as she is not compelled to get into the stereotyped activities of the day.

“I won’t eat jollof rice or chick, I will focus on being a good human and eat Eba all day”, she said\

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Take your marriage off social media” – Fan advises Williams Uchemba as he…

Slay Queen who threatened to rape Omah Lay apologizes (Video)

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike Daughter On Her…

Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts Ugandan singer,…

Jude and Paul Okoye’s wives ignore family feud, commiserates with Lola Omotayo…

God brought me to this earth to make people happy – Bobrisky

Davido reacts after Cynthia Morgan accused him of ignoring her calls

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Peter Okoye consoles his Wife, Lola, with flowers after her father’s death

Christians aren’t supposed to celebrate Christmas — Ifu Ennada

Davido reacts after Cynthia Morgan accused him of ignoring her calls

Man finds cockroach in his food after patronizing expensive restaurant (Photos)

Mother, Two Daughters Die In Their Ikoyi Home (Photos)

American singer, Chris Brown takes to social media to support Tems

Veteran Actor, Ramsey Nouah turns 50 today

Leave a Reply