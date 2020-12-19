Christians aren’t supposed to celebrate Christmas — Ifu Ennada

Reality TV star, Ifu Ennada has said that Christians should not be so thrilled about Christmas celebrations.

The petite former BBNaija housemate made this known on her Instagram page, Ifu is of the opinion that celebrating Christmas has no scriptural backings for Christians and they ought not to be gassed up over it.

“Where did Christians see it in the Bible that Jesus was born on Christmas day?” She asked.

Ifu Ennade went on to reveal how her Christmas day will be as she is not compelled to get into the stereotyped activities of the day.

“I won’t eat jollof rice or chick, I will focus on being a good human and eat Eba all day”, she said\