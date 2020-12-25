Christmas Giveaway: Temi Otedola gets over 16k comments after 1hour (screenshot)

Billionaire daughter and actress, Temi Otedola on Friday, 25th of December took to her Twitter handle to do give away in celebration of the day.

However, the surprising part was that over 16k people commented after one hour with the motive of getting something.

She wrote, “Christmas giveaway Drop your account number below.

See screenshot below;





In another reports, Temi Otedola was in the news after she revealed her intention to travel to Ghana where she wanted to help her boyfriend, Mr Eazi unravel the case behind his stolen laptop.

See also: ‘Detective’ Temi Otedola flies to Ghana to meet Mr Eazi over missing laptop (Photo)

Temi Otedola is the younger sister to popular Disc Jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy.