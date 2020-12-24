TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone…

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock…

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited…

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare…

After years of keeping malice, actresses Bimbo Akintola and…

Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her…

BBNaija: Tacha shows off the cow she bought ahead of her 25th…

Actress Chizzy Alichi Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning…

Christmas: IG of Police warns Nigerians against flaunting wealth on social media

News
By OluA

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has issued fresh directives and security measures, to ensure peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations in Nigeria, Dailypost report.

In a statement released on Thursday, Adamu urged social media users not to flaunt wealth online.

The police boss also directed officers to protect citizens on major highways, airports, railway stations, recreational centres, motor parks, places of worship, financial institutions, etc to ensure a crime-free yuletide celebration.

READ ALSO

“Any Man That Doesn’t Give His Woman At Least N2million For…

FG declares December 25, 28, 2020; January 1, 2021 public…

“The IGP enjoined Nigerians to take precautionary measures to reduce exposure to security risks and the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

“He stressed that citizens should avoid night travels, over-speeding, over-loading, stopping on lonely highways and unnecessary flaunting of personal details/wealth on social media.

“Citizens are also enjoined to voluntarily adhere to the COVID-19 prevention regulations and protocols to prevent further spread of the virus,” the statement read in part.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone straight hair…

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock matching outfits

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited with their son…

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare for Christmas

After years of keeping malice, actresses Bimbo Akintola and Yvonne Jegede…

Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her with money during…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Christmas: IG of Police warns Nigerians against flaunting wealth on social media

“My husband is the best husband in the whole universe “ – Lady hails…

Watch as Bobrisky sprays cash on Tacha at her 25th birthday party (Video)

‘Detective’ Temi Otedola flies to Ghana to meet Mr Eazi over missing…

Regina Daniels celebrates first Christmas as mother

“Any Man That Doesn’t Give His Woman At Least N2million For Christmas Is In…

Taraji P Henson reveals why she almost committed suicide during COVID-19…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More