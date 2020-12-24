Christmas: IG of Police warns Nigerians against flaunting wealth on social media

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has issued fresh directives and security measures, to ensure peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations in Nigeria, Dailypost report.

In a statement released on Thursday, Adamu urged social media users not to flaunt wealth online.

The police boss also directed officers to protect citizens on major highways, airports, railway stations, recreational centres, motor parks, places of worship, financial institutions, etc to ensure a crime-free yuletide celebration.

“The IGP enjoined Nigerians to take precautionary measures to reduce exposure to security risks and the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

“He stressed that citizens should avoid night travels, over-speeding, over-loading, stopping on lonely highways and unnecessary flaunting of personal details/wealth on social media.

“Citizens are also enjoined to voluntarily adhere to the COVID-19 prevention regulations and protocols to prevent further spread of the virus,” the statement read in part.