Christmas: Veteran Fuji singer, Adewale Ayuba shares rare family photo with wife & children

Entertainment
By OluA

Veteran Fuji singer, Adewale Ayuba also known as Mr Johnson has taken to his Facebook account to share a rare family photo of himself and his wife posing with their children.

He shared the lovely photo and wrote in his caption:

“Merry Christmas to my fans home and abroad.”

Adewale Ayuba, popularly is a Bonsue-fuji maestro and was born on 6 May 1966 in Ikenne Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria, according to Wikipedia.

He grew up as a child singer, and by the age of eight he had started singing at local musical competitions and fiestas in Ikenne. This led to him pursuing music as a career after his secondary school education at Remo Secondary School, Sagamu, Ogun State.

