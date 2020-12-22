Cobhams Asuquo to work with Timi Dakolo, Davido on new collabo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Nigerian ace producer, multi-talented singer and song writer, Cobhams Asuquo has dropped hints about him producing a Timi Dakolo and Davido collabo.

The 39-year-old took to his social media page to share pictures of himself, Timi and Davido in a studio session on Monday.

Cobhams told his followers to hang on to their seats as they anticipate for the song.

“Hang on to your seats! #comingsoon,” he wrote.

Talented singer and writer, Timi Dakolo also took to his handle to share photos from the studio session.

He revealed Cobhams will be the producer for the new song.

However, like Cobhams, Timi Dakolo didn’t drop the title of the new song.

Popular singer and DMW label boss, David Adeleke Davido as at the time of this report has not dropped any detail on his social media handles.

However, fans can’t wait for the release of the new song.

