Comedian Craze Clown and fiancée welcome their first child, a baby girl (Video)

Popular social media made comedian, Craze Clown has welcome a baby girl with his fiancee, Jojo.

The news was well received by fans and lovers of the talented comedian as well as top personalities who took to their handles to congratulate him.

Craze Clown shared a video of himself and his girlfriend dressed in their Christmas attire and made a short story on how the baby was conceived before writing a caption that showed they are delighted of the new adventure ahead of them.

The comedian captioned the video;

Compliment of the season guys 🥰🥰 My Daughter says HI 🥰🥳🕺🏾 The real journey begins 🕺🏾🕺🏾😁 BEST CHRISTMAS/BIRTHDAY GIFT EVER😍 my wife gave me the most beautiful princess 👸🏾🥰 #Parenthood #DaddyCraze

