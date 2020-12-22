Comedian, Craze Clown fights dirty with a troll for saying his unborn child might die

Popular social media comedian, Craze clown was caught fighting dirty with a troll who said his unborn child might die.

Recall that few days ago, the excited father to be announced that his fiancée, Jojo is heavily pregnant with their first child together.

Sharing another photo of heavily pregnant Jojo, Craze clown wrote;

“They say ‘A baby fills a place in your heart that you never knew was empty’ … oh well I’ve emptied my whole heart for this one take all the space my love … I and your mother @jojowigs will manage and fill the liver or even kidney. Thank you my love for making me sooo super happpyyyy!.”

According to the troll who obviously is not in support of Craze Clown’s announcement about his wife’s pregnancy and flaunting of the belly, advised that the pregnancy be kept private just incase the worst happens and the baby dies.

The troll who was identified as Farida_wholesale wrote;

”What if this child dies now kept it a secret”

Crazy clown replied; ”Your papa na Bastard”.

See post below;