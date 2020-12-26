Comedian Cute Abiola allegedly engages social media influencer, Adeherself (Photos)

Popular Nigerian comedian Cute Abiola and social media influencer Adeherself continue to leave fans confused with their relationship status as none of them have come to clear the air on what is going on.

Their latest action revealed the talented comedian and actor may have found his missing rib in Adeherself.

Adeherself recently took to her Instagram account to show off a picture of herself and Cute Abiola and also a picture of a ring he gave her.

This has left many thinking it could be an engagement ring, which means Cute Abiola might have proposed to her.

She shared the photo and captioned it “best Christmas ever.”

See photos below;