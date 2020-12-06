Comedian, Seyi Law and wife welcome baby girl

Famous Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law has welcomes a baby girl with his wife, Stacy.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news about the birth of his second child, the proud father wrote;

“To HIM whom all men shall bow, be all the glory… Blessed be the name of the Lord…We welcomed our new baby GIRL. Mother, Child, Tiwa and Daddy are doing well.”

In another post, the father of two wrote;

“Are you still asking of Mummy Tiwa? Well, now you know…She waited through it and a very pretty little girl is Tiwaloluwa’s sister. God deserves all our praise.”

The couple welcomed their second baby girl Tife in the United States.

Recall that Seyi Law and Stacey got married in 2011 and they did not welcome their first child until September 30th, 2016.

See some of the maternity photo shoot and the newborn below;