Couples must obtain clearance to hold weddings – Lagos government

Prospective couples have been directed by the Lagos state government to obtain clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission to hold weddings.
In a notice titled ‘Stay At Home’, couples were directed to hold weddings with not more than 300 people in attendance with prior clearance from the Commission.
It read;
“Weddings and social gatherings must not exceed 300 people with prior clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission.”
Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola who confirmed this in an interview with Punch, said the state government is concerned about large gatherings and big weddings as the state experiences a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.
He added that the clearance is free and prospective couples will have to go on the Commission’s website to input the details of their weddings. Mojola also revealed that safety marshals will be deployed to such events to enforce all COVID-19 protocols to prevent any possible spread of the virus.
Mojola said;
“If it is not a big wedding, maybe 50 people, 100 people, we are not really concerned. But if it is a large gathering with 300 people and above, it is mandatory that you get a clearance. It is a free clearance; no payment whatsoever.
“The process is not difficult, you go online and input the details of the wedding. There might be a requirement to have safety marshals on ground, depending on the size of the wedding.
“The move is to put in place some control measures to prevent super-spreader weddings and hold people accountable. It also helps us in planning. For instance, if we are envisaging 500 guests at a wedding, there will be more attention on them. We will do our regular patrols and visit such places to ensure that they comply with safety protocols.”
