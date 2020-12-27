Couples must obtain clearance to hold weddings – Lagos government

Prospective couples have been directed by the Lagos state government to obtain clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission to hold weddings.

In a notice titled ‘Stay At Home’, couples were directed to hold weddings with not more than 300 people in attendance with prior clearance from the Commission.

It read;

“Weddings and social gatherings must not exceed 300 people with prior clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission.”

Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola who confirmed this in an interview with Punch, said the state government is concerned about large gatherings and big weddings as the state experiences a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.

He added that the clearance is free and prospective couples will have to go on the Commission’s website to input the details of their weddings. Mojola also revealed that safety marshals will be deployed to such events to enforce all COVID-19 protocols to prevent any possible spread of the virus.

Mojola said;