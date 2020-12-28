TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Erica’s mom confesses during a live video of plans to kill Laycon

Man takes his aged grandmom out on Christmas Day (Photos)

Rita Dominic Finally Unveils The Man In Her Life (Photos)

American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students…

‘I was a man for 25 years but there was nothing to show for…

BBnaija couple Gedoni and Khafi officially get married (Photos)

A married woman has no business with single mothers –…

‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries out of…

Nigerian rapper, Biglo is dead

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly won ‘Player of the Year’ award, but gave it to Lewandowski

Sport
By OluA

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one player who has always displayed a sportsmen spirit.

Now, if reports are to be trusted, the five-time Ballon d’Or Award winner has reportedly given away the Globe Soccer Player of the Year award to Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski as he felt that the German star was much more deserving.

The ceremony was held on Sunday in Dubai and the event witnessed the attendance of Robert Lewandowski and Ronaldo. CR7 won the Player of the Century award pipping the best of players like Lionel Messi and a few others. 

READ ALSO

Asisat Oshoala nominated for UEFA Fans’ Team of the Year

Last Moments Of Diego Maradona On His Sick Bed Before He…

Reports further suggested that he was supposed to pick the Player of the Year award but CR7 and his agent Jorge Mendes chose to turn in down. They felt that Lewa was far more deserving and CR7 had won it only because of his popularity, Now, we do not know how far the reports are true since nobody has come on record to confirm the same, but if they are true, the Juventus star has surely won many hearts.

Check out the video of Lewa picking up the gong.

While addressing the event he admitted that playing matches in the empty stadium is quite boring and loves it when people boo him. Like many others, even Ronaldo hoped that the situation would change soon. After receiving the award, he took to social media and posed with the award and also congratulated Lewandowski for winning the Player of the Year Award.

Source: Yahoo News

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Erica’s mom confesses during a live video of plans to kill Laycon

Man takes his aged grandmom out on Christmas Day (Photos)

Rita Dominic Finally Unveils The Man In Her Life (Photos)

American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students take each…

‘I was a man for 25 years but there was nothing to show for it’…

BBnaija couple Gedoni and Khafi officially get married (Photos)

A married woman has no business with single mothers – Actress Etinosa…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians and Ghanaians lock horns over Meek Mill as he prepares to move to…

Burna Boy and Davido allegedly clash at Ghanaian nightclub (video)

Avoid unproductive people in 2021 — Veteran actor Kanayo says as he slays in new…

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly won ‘Player of the Year’ award, but…

Comedian Craze Clown and fiancée welcome their first child, a baby girl (Video)

Regina Daniels and Prince Munir in a playful mood as they wish fans Merry…

Man and his friends storm pastor’s house, demand for the car his wife gave…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More