Cubana chief priest calls out Billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy Otedola for always tagging him in her photos

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Social media celebrity and popular bar man, Pascal Okechukwu also known as Cubana Chief Priest has called out daughter of Nigerian billionaire, DJ Cuppy Otedola for always tagging him in any photo she uploads on Instagram.

According to Cubana, DJ Cuppy needs to stop doing tagging him in her photos because it annoys him.

Sharing a photo evidence of the multiple tags, Cubana wrote;

“@Cuppymusic please stop tagging me carelessly, dem send you, Abeg free me, since yesterday till now. You just dey tag me back to back smh… Why so annoying”

See how come social media users are reacting to this;

@fuhmee_ wrote “He shud be happy she even mentioned him”

@fabmoista wrote “What’s actually vexing him is cos she was tagging him about Cubana. Celebrity Bitter man”

@diamond_emerald_diamond wrote “Pretty sure the girl no even know say cubana don sack you..bag of beans..mumu mab”

Via Instagram
