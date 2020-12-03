Cute throwback photo of Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola with her Nigerian & Russian parents

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye’s beautiful wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, has taken to social media to share her throwback childhood picture with her parents.

Lola Omotayo’s father is a Nigerian – Yoruba while her mother is a Russian. She disclosed that the picture was taken when she was 2.

Sharing the throwback photo, Mr P’s wife wrote:

A #tbt to when life was easy and less complicated. I was less than 2…..God bless our parents��❤ #nigerianrussian #lollipop #loveconquersall #mixedbabies #family #redbone

Lola was in the news recently after she penned down a birthday to her husband and his twin brother Paul Okoye.

