Daddy duties — Actor, Jim Iyke goes shopping for ‘boys’ (Photos)

Nollywood ace actor Jim Iyke recently took to his social media handle to share photos of him doing some shopping for his ‘boys.’

Jim Iyke shared pictures of himself at a store buying some items which include bread and cookies.

He went on to reveal that his boys eat a lot but he was certainly glad to be carrying out his duty as a father.

See also: “My husband, MC Fish has been wearing my shoes for me since 2017” – Anita Joseph (photo)

“CANDID MOMENTS. DADDY DUTIES. MY BOYS EAT LIKE GODZILLA,” he wrote.

Swipe to see more photos below;

Jim Iyke who is considered Nollywood ‘bad boy’ has a son named Harvis Iyke, who he welcomed with Lithuania lawyer Dana Kinduryte in 2019.