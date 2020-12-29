TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year…

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter –…

American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media…

‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries out of…

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and…

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her…

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly won ‘Player of the Year’…

Nigerian Crossdresser Jay Bugatti Breaks Internet As He Shows Off…

Daddy duties — Actor, Jim Iyke goes shopping for ‘boys’ (Photos)

Nollywood
By OluA

Nollywood ace actor Jim Iyke recently took to his social media handle to share photos of him doing some shopping for his ‘boys.’

Jim Iyke shared pictures of himself at a store buying some items which include bread and cookies.

He went on to reveal that his boys eat a lot but he was certainly glad to be carrying out his duty as a father.

READ ALSO

Destiny Etiko announces the official date for her father’s…

See also: “My husband, MC Fish has been wearing my shoes for me since 2017” – Anita Joseph (photo)

“CANDID MOMENTS. DADDY DUTIES. MY BOYS EAT LIKE GODZILLA,” he wrote.

Swipe to see more photos below;

 

Jim Iyke who is considered Nollywood ‘bad boy’ has a son named Harvis Iyke, who he welcomed with Lithuania lawyer Dana Kinduryte in 2019.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year –…

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter – Bolanle Ninalowo…

American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students take each…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media over ‘worldly’…

‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries out of frustration

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and her husband to…

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her husband

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Ubi Franklin’s 4th babymama, Sandra, pens down appreciation post to him after he…

Gedoni & Khafi got married, if Shiloh does not work for you, try BBNaija –…

‘Bobrisky is one of the nicest women’ – BBNaija Tacha says

Lawyer considers leaving his profession after he made N10k a day as a Taxi…

Daddy duties — Actor, Jim Iyke goes shopping for ‘boys’ (Photos)

“My husband, MC Fish has been wearing my shoes for me since 2017”…

Cubana Chief Priest dragged ruthlessly for saying the entire Nigerian music…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More