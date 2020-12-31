Dangote’s ex girlfriend reveals how he changed her life in 2020 (Photos)

An American lady has claimed that she was in a relationship with Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote and it was a life changing one.

Taken to social media on New Year’s Eve, the 33 year old lady identified as Bea Lewis revealed all her achievements in 2020 and attributed most of it to Africa’s richest billionaire.

She wrote:

In my 33rd Year: I dated the richest black man in the world.

He broke my heart in 1000 pieces.

I learned more from him than any person I’ve ever met. Communicating with a billionaire daily makes you see the world different than your humble beginnings in liberty city.

I became more organized and finally am able to step away from the daily kitchen operations.

I learned love without strings.

Give your best without expectations.

Nothing is forever.

I realized a half a million dollar restaurant project was a bad investment.

I purchased two properties.

I started a consistent fitness regime.

Became vegan.

Obtained a profitable stock portfolio.

He changed my perspective on work ethic and patience.

Once my mindset changed the universe gravitated me to people that uplifted me and increased my net worth mentally and financially.

To 2021 and powerful encounter