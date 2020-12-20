Davido entertains guests as he performs at his driver’s wedding (Video)

Nigerian singer, Davido has made good of his promise of attending the wedding ceremony of his driver.

The DMW boss attended and also performed at the wedding ceremony of his driver, Babatunde and his bride, Omotayo.

Recall the “FEM” crooner announced few weeks ago that his driver would be getting married and that he’s excited to be his Best Man.

The DMW boss now taken to social media and shared pictures and videos of him performing at his driver’s wedding.

Watch the video below:

I’m related news, Nollywood actor Samuel Ajibola and his wife Sandra Adanna on Saturday December 19 held their white wedding, 11 months after holding their traditional wedding in Anambra state.

The wedding ceremony of the couple was attended by family, friends and loved ones.