TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady sparks confusion as she wishes her mum happy 31st birthday

Davido ignores Cynthia Morgan as she claims he never picked her…

‘Late JT Tom West did not die in an accident, he was shot…

Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts Ugandan…

Mother, Two Daughters Die In Their Ikoyi Home (Photos)

Veteran Actor, Ramsey Nouah turns 50 today

Nigerian lady reveals why ladies prefer to date ‘bad…

Reactions as Regina Daniels says she doesn’t know how to play…

Big Brother Africa Winner Uti Nwachukwu Changes His Look, Dyes…

Davido entertains guests as he performs at his driver’s wedding (Video)

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer, Davido has made good of his promise of attending the wedding ceremony of his driver.

The DMW boss attended and also performed at the wedding ceremony of his driver, Babatunde and his bride, Omotayo.

READ ALSO

Davido ignores Cynthia Morgan as she claims he never picked…

I called Davido but he never responded – Cynthia…

Recall the “FEM” crooner announced few weeks ago that his driver would be getting married and that he’s excited to be his Best Man.

The DMW boss now taken to social media and shared pictures and videos of him performing at his driver’s wedding.

Watch the video below:

I’m related news, Nollywood actor Samuel Ajibola and his wife Sandra Adanna on Saturday December 19 held their white wedding, 11 months after holding their traditional wedding in Anambra state.

The wedding ceremony of the couple was attended by family, friends and loved ones.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady sparks confusion as she wishes her mum happy 31st birthday

Davido ignores Cynthia Morgan as she claims he never picked her call

‘Late JT Tom West did not die in an accident, he was shot on a movie…

Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts Ugandan singer,…

Mother, Two Daughters Die In Their Ikoyi Home (Photos)

Veteran Actor, Ramsey Nouah turns 50 today

Nigerian lady reveals why ladies prefer to date ‘bad boys’ rather…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Davido entertains guests as he performs at his driver’s wedding (Video)

‘What fatherhood did to my career’ – Singer, Patoranking opens…

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi attacked for preaching about love and forgiveness

‘Late JT Tom West did not die in an accident, he was shot on a movie…

‘How my disqualification gave me fame’ – BBNaija star, Tacha…

‘If you can afford it, go for it’ – BBNaija Nengi encourages…

Reactions as Regina Daniels says she doesn’t know how to play with babies

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More