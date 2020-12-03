Davido features RMD, Nengi in new musical video for Jowo

Nigerian music star and DMW label boss, David Adeleke better known as Davido has done it again and this time it is in a special way.

Davido, who a few hours ago disclosed that a video of his track Jowo would drop on Friday has dropped a snippet from the video.

The DMW boss featured BBNaija lockdown house mate, Nengi and veteran movie star, RMD in the video.

Fans have taken to social media to hail Davido on the concept behind the video and everyone can no longer wait for the full release.

In another report, Davido was in the news earlier today when he revealed he would be playing the role of the best man to his driver who is getting married soon.

Nigerians react to Davido’s decision to be his Driver’s best man on his wedding day