TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house –…

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years –…

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a…

My husband, Ned Nwoko can marry more wives, It has never been a…

Nigerians react as video of Ini Edo getting married surfaces

Breathtaking Photos Of Jo Pearl, The Sierra Leonean Lady Who…

Osaze Odemwingie calls out Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara for…

20k salary earners should have nothing to do with relationships…

Davido features RMD, Nengi in new musical video for Jowo

EntertainmentMusic
By OluA

Nigerian music star and DMW label boss, David Adeleke better known as Davido has done it again and this time it is in a special way.

Davido, who a few hours ago disclosed that a video of his track Jowo would drop on Friday has dropped a snippet from the video.

READ ALSO

Nigerians react to Davido’s decision to be his…

Davido is enjoying – Fans react as Chioma share steamy…

The DMW boss featured BBNaija lockdown house mate, Nengi and veteran movie star, RMD in the video.

See also: With the rate of unemployment, Lady reportedly rejects N190k job in Lagos over fear of 3rd Mainland Bridge (screenshots)

Watch video below;

Fans have taken to social media to hail Davido on the concept behind the video and everyone can no longer wait for the full release.

In another report, Davido was in the news earlier today when he revealed he would be playing the role of the best man to his driver who is getting married soon.

Nigerians react to Davido’s decision to be his Driver’s best man on his wedding day

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen – Chief…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house – 25years old banker…

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years – Lady says…

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man named “Niyi”

My husband, Ned Nwoko can marry more wives, It has never been a problem –…

Nigerians react as video of Ini Edo getting married surfaces

Breathtaking Photos Of Jo Pearl, The Sierra Leonean Lady Who Accused Burna Boy…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Davido features RMD, Nengi in new musical video for Jowo

With the rate of unemployment, Lady reportedly rejects N190k job in Lagos over…

Kanu Nwanwko reacts to Osaze Odemnwigie’s claim of his wife Amara chasing…

Cute throwback photo of Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola with her Nigerian &…

Nkechi Blessing and boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi finally settle scores as they…

‘You no like am?’ – Tiwa savage replies a troll who complained…

Nigerians react to Davido’s decision to be his Driver’s best man on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More