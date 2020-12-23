Davido laments bitterly as COVID19 affects him again

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

American born Nigerian singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, took to twitter to lament bitterly about how the second phase of COVID 19 is affecting him.

According to the father of 3, the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, has affected the show he was supposed to have in Jamaica.

“MAHN COVID Sucks .. Was meant to have my first show in Jamaica Flag of Jamaica today” he tweeted.

Recall that few weeks Nigerian singers, Omah Lay and Tems were arrested and charged with doing “acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease, Covid-19” following the illegal concert at Ddungu resort in Munyonyo with large crowds while the country is on lockdown.

See how some of Davido’s fans reacted to his tweet;

@wahbi0k wrote”@davido Careful o, make Jamaica no do watin Uganda do

@AkanjiAbass6 wrote “@davido Sorry brother like ” .. show still plenty wey we go attend wey you go sing for us.. Let treat Covid together first by following guidelines”

@EWanderema wrote “@davido Don’t go there, some Jamaican artistes might see it rival and alert the police like Uganda scenario.”

