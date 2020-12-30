Davido launches #TuleChallenge with N2m prize (Video)

Nigerian singer and DMW boss, Davido has launched a new challenge on social media titled #TuleChallenge with a N2million prize to be won by the best.
Davido made this announcement in a tweet on Wednesday as he told his followers to make sure they use the tag when posting their videos.
“TULE CHALLENGE 2M NAIRA ! Make sure u tag #TULECHALLENGE e get y,” he wrote.
TULE CHALLENGE 2M NAIRA ! Make sure u tag #TULECHALLENGE 😂 e get y
— Davido (@davido) December 30, 2020
#TuleChallenge became a thing after a video the singer made on Instagram on Monday.
Watch video below;
TULE JARE 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mnhMlMihYv
— Davido (@davido) December 28, 2020
His followers have taken to their various social media platform to begin the challenge and it is getting interesting as they hope to be the winner of the cash prize.
