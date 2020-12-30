Davido launches #TuleChallenge with N2m prize (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian singer and DMW boss, Davido has launched a new challenge on social media titled #TuleChallenge with a N2million prize to be won by the best.

Davido made this announcement in a tweet on Wednesday as he told his followers to make sure they use the tag when posting their videos.

“TULE CHALLENGE 2M NAIRA ! Make sure u tag #TULECHALLENGE e get y,” he wrote.

#TuleChallenge became a thing after a video the singer made on Instagram on Monday.

Watch video below;

His followers have taken to their various social media platform to begin the challenge and it is getting interesting as they hope to be the winner of the cash prize.

