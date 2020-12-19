Davido reacts after Cynthia Morgan accused him of ignoring her calls

Nigerian singer, Madrina, formerly known as Cynthia Morgan, in a recent interview with HiptTV, accused her colleague, Davido of ignoring her after he promised to help out in reviving her career.

Cynthia revealed that Davido never responded to her calls and texts for months. She said the verse he asked for was recorded by her and sent back to him but he never replied.

READ ALSO: What were you doing together? – Nigerians react after Tems claimed she and Omah Lay were arrested in the same room

However, Davido who made a new post on his Instagram page is not showing concern over the trending issue.

Despite all the drags by fans of Cynthia Morgan now Madrina, Davido stays mum and continues to live his normal life promoting his latest project.