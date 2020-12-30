Davido’s brother, Wale and lawyer, Prince spotted partying with Wizkid without him (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nigerian superstar singer, Ayo Balogun, widely known as Wizkid was recorded partying with Davido’s brother, Wale Adeleke, and lawyer, Bobo Ajudua in Ghana.

The cold war between the singers does not seem to extend to their close contacts as two of Davido’s top-tier relations were spotted partying with his counterpart, Wizkid, in his absence.

Recall during a recent interview with the Juice, Davido said he and Wizkid are not in talking terms even though they have each other’s contacts.

Watch the video of them partying below:

In the same vein, Wizkid’s baby mama was also spotted having a moment with him in the video. Nigerians have expressed that the pair are in love even though they try to hide it from the teeming eyes of the public.

