‘Dear men, stop forming hard guy, cry when you want to cry’ – Ubi Franklin advices men

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nigerian music artist manager, Politician, Entrepreneur, TV show host and the founder of record label Made Men Music Group, Ubi Franklin took to Instagram to advise men who hide their sadness and tears for the fear of being perceived as weak.

According to the 34 year old, men should stop forming hard guy and they should be free to cry when they want to and talk to someone when they have to.

In Ubi’s words;

“I have decided never to hide how i feel as a man, there is nothing like “Are you not a man”? If i want to talk about my fears, Let me do that. Do not judge me, too many are broken, too many are scared of speaking up.

Pressure builds in silence.. If a man cheats, men are scum and if a woman cheats, the man made her cheat? Men and Women are not competing for anything, Let men speak up, when they are going through domestic violence, blackmail, being cheated on, being stolen from, Oppressed. Speak up Guys.. Talk to someone.. Too many men are depressed.. Pressure builds in silence”

 

 

 

 

