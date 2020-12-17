Despite being a billionaire, American actor, Tyler Perry reveals the crisis in his life at 51

Popular American filmmaker Tyler Perry has taken to Twitter to reveal that he is single at 51-years-old and does not know what to do with the next phase of his life.

The director, producer, and actor who was recently named a billionaire posted an after workout photo on social media and revealed that he is no longer in a relationship with longtime partner Gelila Bekele.

He also shared that he’s optimistic about what the future holds.

He wrote:

