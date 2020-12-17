Despite being a billionaire, American actor, Tyler Perry reveals the crisis in his life at 51

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Popular American filmmaker Tyler Perry has taken to Twitter to reveal that he is single at 51-years-old and does not know what to do with the next phase of his life.

The director, producer, and actor who was recently named a billionaire posted an after workout photo on social media and revealed that he is no longer in a relationship with longtime partner Gelila Bekele.

He also shared that he’s optimistic about what the future holds.

He wrote:

“This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like,” he wrote. “Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!”

 

