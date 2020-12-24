‘Detective’ Temi Otedola flies to Ghana to meet Mr Eazi over missing laptop (Photo)

Nollywood actress and billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola in a recent statement revealed she was planing a trip to Ghana to locate singer Mr Eazi’s missing laptop.

The 24-year-old made this known in a tweet on Thursday.

“I must travel to Ghana to locate @mreazi stolen laptop,” she wrote.

However, in a latest update, she wrote;

“update 1 – Detective Temi is officially en route to Ghana to complete her mission.”

Recall that Mr Eazi on Tuesday complained in a series of tweet that his laptop got stolen in Ghana.

He also called on some Ghanaian artiste including Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Stonebwoyb to talk to the people so whoever stole it will return it.