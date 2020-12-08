“Dey Do Brown Sugar, You Go Soon Reach Menopause” – Fan Mocks Ini Edo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has taken to Social Media to flaunt lovely photos of herself but trolls would not let her enjoy her moment. A social media user identified as Igeadumbi has taken to the comment section of the actress, Ini Edo to mock her after she shared photos of herself.

Ini Edo

Actress and brand ambassador Ini Edo took to her page as usual to share some photos of herself and captioned it, “Brown sugar for life 🤎”. The social media user commented, “Dey do brown sugar, you go soon reach menopause”.

See the screenshots below:

In other news, Big Brother Naija stars Erica and Tacha recently linked up in a video that has gone viral.

The two housemates who were disqualified from the show noted that they are not dropouts but successful personalities in the industry.

Continue reading here: BBNaija: We are not dropouts, we are successful – Erica and Tacha brag as they link up (Video)

