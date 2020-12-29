TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year…

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter –…

American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students…

‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries out of…

A married woman has no business with single mothers –…

Nigerian rapper, Biglo is dead

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media…

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her…

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly won ‘Player of the Year’…

Dino Melaye roasted on social media for preaching about integrity and honesty

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Controversial politician, Dino Melaye has been roasted on social media for preaching about Integrity and honesty.

According to the former senator, Integrity, honesty, Good Character are what people should strive for because they are more valuable than what money can buy.

“Everything money can buy has no value. Strive for values that money can’t buy.. Integrity, honesty, Good Character, Principle e.t.c” he tweeted.

READ ALSO

‘He looks like one Anambra masquerade’ –…

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi attacked for preaching about…

Dino’s tweet has generated lots of comments on social media. See some comments below;

@port_of_gould wrote “After Una don pack am full pocket, una go start to motivate, Weldon sir”

@olisa_favour1 wrote “Practice what you preach sir”

@ikaydardison wrote “Right message from the wrong person”

@kiingnicholas wrote “Yet you have the most expensive cars in your garages?”

@alexdoubleup14 wrote “Says the man that have a super car as a decoration in his house and flaunts wealth as if life depends in it… do what you preach “

@iamjuniasponesse wrote “Coming from a man that has money..No money no integrity ‘ no honesty ‘ no character periodt”

@loveday212 wrote “Lol…after you don chop national cake..will you keep kwayet”

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year –…

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter – Bolanle Ninalowo…

American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students take each…

‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries out of frustration

A married woman has no business with single mothers – Actress Etinosa…

Nigerian rapper, Biglo is dead

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media over ‘worldly’…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Dino Melaye roasted on social media for preaching about integrity and honesty

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and her husband to…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media over ‘worldly’…

It has been God – Actor, Richard Mofe Damijo and wife Jumobi celebrate…

Yahoo boys & politicians have spoilt our girls – BBNaija’s Tuoyo…

I can cook – Reactions as Tekno advertises for the vacancy of a cook with…

She made the first move – Nigerian lady recounts how she began dating a…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More