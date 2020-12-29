Dino Melaye roasted on social media for preaching about integrity and honesty

Controversial politician, Dino Melaye has been roasted on social media for preaching about Integrity and honesty.

According to the former senator, Integrity, honesty, Good Character are what people should strive for because they are more valuable than what money can buy.

“Everything money can buy has no value. Strive for values that money can’t buy.. Integrity, honesty, Good Character, Principle e.t.c” he tweeted.

Dino’s tweet has generated lots of comments on social media. See some comments below;

@port_of_gould wrote “After Una don pack am full pocket, una go start to motivate, Weldon sir”

@olisa_favour1 wrote “Practice what you preach sir”

@ikaydardison wrote “Right message from the wrong person”

@kiingnicholas wrote “Yet you have the most expensive cars in your garages?”

@alexdoubleup14 wrote “Says the man that have a super car as a decoration in his house and flaunts wealth as if life depends in it… do what you preach “

@iamjuniasponesse wrote “Coming from a man that has money..No money no integrity ‘ no honesty ‘ no character periodt”

@loveday212 wrote “Lol…after you don chop national cake..will you keep kwayet”