‘Distance isn’t an excuse for fatherhood’ — Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband, Teebillz

Sensational female singer, Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband, Tunji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Tee Billz has opined that distance should not be an excuse when it comes to fatherhood.

According to Tee Billz who is a father of 5children to different mothers, seeing his kids makes him happy and the feeling is priceless.

Sharing a photo he took during a video call with one of his sons, Teebillz wrote;

“Seeing my kids happy today is priceless. #GratefulSouls PSA : Distance can’t be an excuse for fatherhood fellas!”.

Reacting to this, an Instagram user identified as @_iamagod7 wrote “Great papa. I feel your struggle brethren .having kids in different continents and still having to be there for them”

@teebillz323 however replied the user with; “@_iamagod7 distance is not an excuse for fatherhood”

See their conversation below;