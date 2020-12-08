DJ Cuppy calls out ex-boyfriend Asa Asika over iPhone

DJ Cuppy has taken to social media to call out her ex-boyfriend and Davido’s manager, Asa Asika.

The billionaire daughter and disc jockey couldn’t hold back her feelings after Asa revealed in an earlier tweet that he had bought 4 iPhone 12s and is yet to own one.

DJ Cuppy replied his tweet, letting Asika know that karma was coming for him because despite her begging him for an iPhone 12, he didn’t send any her way.

She tweeted;

“After I BEGGED you for one? Your #karma is coming Asa!!!

Recall that some weeks back DJ Cuppy earlier showed off three iPhone 12 Pros she received after begging for just one on social media.