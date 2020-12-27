Dj Cuppy receives 18kt rose gold necklace with pink pave sapphires from new lover (photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola AKA DJ Cuppy has once again received an amazing and expensive gift from a loved one who is yet to be identified.

The Christmas gift Cuppy received this time is an N 8,803,043.98, 18 kt rose gold with pink pave sapphires from Bugari.

She received this expensive gift to celebrate Christmas on a good note. .

Recall that Cuppy earlier received a Bulgari wristwatch and a pink bag on her second date from the yet to be identified lover.

Despite being a billionaire’s daughter, she still receives expensive stuff from her fans and loved ones.

Hopefully, we would get to know whoever is sending the gifts soon.

