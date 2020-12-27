Dj Cuppy receives 18kt rose gold necklace with pink pave sapphires from new lover (photos)

Billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola AKA DJ Cuppy has once again received an amazing and expensive gift from a loved one who is yet to be identified.
The Christmas gift Cuppy received this time is an N 8,803,043.98, 18 kt rose gold with pink pave sapphires from Bugari.
She received this expensive gift to celebrate Christmas on a good note. .
Recall that Cuppy earlier received a Bulgari wristwatch and a pink bag on her second date from the yet to be identified lover.
Despite being a billionaire’s daughter, she still receives expensive stuff from her fans and loved ones.
Hopefully, we would get to know whoever is sending the gifts soon.
See the post below:
