DJ cuppy shows off 3 iPhone 12 Pro Max she got as late birthday gift (Video)

Billionaire daughter and populace Nigerian disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy has been gifted 3 new iPhone 12 Pro Max.

She made the announcement on her Twitter page a week after she openly begged for one from her fans.

Cuppy wrote at the time:

“Who wants to get me an iPhone 12 as a late #CuppyDay birthday present? Oh, you thought I didn’t know how to beg too abi? ”

Apparently, some of her fans saw the need to gift her the luxurious gadgets as she took to her page to announce she has received 3 units of the phone.

Sharing the video, she wrote;

“Btw… I ended up with THREE iPhone 12 Max Pro’s ✨ In this life if you DONT ask then you DONT get! Ladies”.