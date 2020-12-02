DJ cuppy shows off 3 iPhone 12 Pro Max she got as late birthday gift (Video)

Billionaire daughter and populace Nigerian disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy has been gifted 3 new iPhone 12 Pro Max.
She made the announcement on her Twitter page a week after she openly begged for one from her fans.
Cuppy wrote at the time:
“Who wants to get me an iPhone 12 as a late #CuppyDay birthday present? Oh, you thought I didn’t know how to beg too abi? ”
Apparently, some of her fans saw the need to gift her the luxurious gadgets as she took to her page to announce she has received 3 units of the phone.
Sharing the video, she wrote;
“Btw… I ended up with THREE iPhone 12 Max Pro’s ✨ In this life if you DONT ask then you DONT get! Ladies”.
