DJ Cuppy signs new endorsement deal with Bet King

Talented disk jockey, singer and entrepreneur, Florence Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy has added a new feather to her cap as she recently bagged another endorsement deal with a Betting Company.

For Cuppy, 2020 is ending on a good note with a good deal on the table from Bet King.

Aside from the deal, Cuppy in 2020 pushed her album Original Copy to a higher height, however, it failed to get a nomination in the Headies award.

DJ Cuppy took to her social media handles to announce the new endorsement deal she bagged with the reputable Betting Company.

