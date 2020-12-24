DJ Cuppy’s new love interest buys her N8m Hermes Birkin Bag on second date

Billionaire daughter and popular singer, DJ Cuppy seems to have a man ready to go in all out just to get her love. The bubbly act took to social media to reveal a pricey Hermès Birkin bag she received from her new love interest on a second date.

Recall DJ Cuppy stunned social media users after posting photos of an expensive Bulgari watch an unknown man had gifted her as she noted that the relationship started on a high note.

Down to the second date now, the new love interest seems to have outdone himself again as he gifts her a luxury bag worth $17,000 in market value.

Cuppy wrote:

“Second date and he bought me a PINK BIRKIN BAG 😮 … (This is apparently NOT my Christmas present!)”

See photo of the bag below: