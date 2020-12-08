‘Do things for her without waiting to be asked’ – Actress Juliet Ibrahim advises men dating independent women

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has advised men who date independent women, how to treat them.

According to Juliet, men should learn to do things for their independent partner without being asked.

In her words;

“If you’re dating an independent female you just gotta do things for her without asking or waiting for her to ask because she’ll do it herself”

See how social media users are reacting to this;

@evalastindayo wrote “U gotta do for man too even if u think he’s got everything.. appreciating ur partner with gifts isn’t for women by men only”

@ralph_dabere wrote “Same rule applies when you are also dating an independent Male”

@tildapearlofficial wrote “So true… independent women loves to be pamered stop assuming they are OK Cos they are independent… we love to be taken care of too”