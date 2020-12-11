Don Jazzy denies lady who claims he sent her N5m to buy a car

Nigerian producer cum music executive, Don Jazzy has denied claims of a lady that he gifted her the sum of N5 million to get a car.

The lady identified as @vivianrora on twitter took to the platform to announce that Don Jazzy gifted her N5million to purchase a Toyota Corolla.

She wrote:

“Twitter Fams, help me thank @DONJAZZY for blessing me with a car gift. I told Donbaba my car had a breakdown, he sent me 5million naira to purchase this little baby. Thank you sir 🙏🏽“

Don Jazzy reacting to the post quickly denied giving her the huge sum of money.

