“Don’t kill yourself oh” – Fans advise Dorathy after she was seen wearing a waist trainer (video)

Fans of BBNaija star, Dorathy have taken to social media to show concern following a distressed look on her face during a waist trainer promo.

In a recent video shared online, the reality star was seen modeling a waist trainer, but what caught her fans attention was how uncomfortable the waist trainer looked on her.

Reacting in the comment section, some of her fans advised her to stop applying pressure on herself. A fan also advised her to eat healthy and exercise instead.

“Na wa o, this is too much abeg, na big belle you get, you no kill person. Stop giving in to pressure to fit into the narratives of what a perfect figure should look like. Love yourself, eat healthy and exercise and you will be fine. ” She wrote.

Another concerned fan on social media also wrote, “Dora pls don’t kill urself oo. Don’t let them suffocate u all in the name of brand influencer oo. Hmmm!!”

Dora this people are deceiving you, and your stomach is even getting fatter by the day. No kee yourself o!”

