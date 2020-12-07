Drama as housemate threatens to slap fellow housemate back in Big Brother Sierra Leone house (Video)

A funny clip has surfaced online showing the moment a housemate was being questioned for attempting to assault another housemate.

The clip, from Housemates Salone Season 2, the Big Brother of Sierra Leone left many shocked after a housemate told the Big Brother that she was going to ‘slap her back’ after an incident with another housemate, has caused reactions with many saying Big Brother Naija housemates are not this bold, and some comparing the incident with Erica and Laycon’s from the most recent Big Brother Naija.

Recall that Kiddwaya and Erica were guests at the BB Salone house a few days ago where they had a chat with the housemates.