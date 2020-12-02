Drama as Sugar Mummy reportedly hires thugs to disrupt her younger lover’s traditional wedding

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Photo used to depict narration

A Twitter user identified with the handle, @jeyleekrane has taken to the platform to narrate a incident while hopping on the #sugarmommy trend.

According to him, he revealed that the sugar mummy reportedly hired thugs to storm the traditional wedding of her younger lover and disrupt the ceremony.

The hired hoodlums were said to have disrupted the traditional marriage and also carted away food.

The Sugar Mummy also took the keys to the car she bought for him and insisted that the groom must refund the N2.5m, she recently spent on him.

#Sugarmommy carry Hoodlums go scatter traditional wedding in Lagos State.

According to our eye witness them say #Sugarmommy collect the guy car keys , Pack all the food stuffs , insist that the guy most refund 2.5million spent on him the last months,” he wrote.

