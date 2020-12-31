Drama as Zlatan Ibile fires back at follower who called him a noisemaker

Controversial indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile, has fired back at a follower who called him a noisemaker on social media
The follower had praised the singer for making a good song dubbed ‘Lagos Anthem’ but went on to shade Zlatan with a word used in his statements, though his intention was to applaud his great work.
According to the follower, whenever he listens to Zlatan’s song, who is a noisemaker, he wonders how he could produce such a good vibe.
See also: I received the mercies of God – Actor Femi Adebayo says as he celebrates 42nd birthday (photo)
The talented musician considered his words insulting and decided to fire back.
The fan wrote:
“HAD BEEN LISTENING TO LAGOS ANTHEM LATELY. WONDERING HOW ZLATAN THE NOISEMAKER COULD MAKE A GOOD VIBE”,
Zlatan replied:
“NA YOUR PAPA BE NOISE MAKER”
See the tweet below:
Na your papa be noise maker https://t.co/Yvh15bAy17
— #WorldPresident 🌎 (@Zlatan_Ibile) December 31, 2020
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES