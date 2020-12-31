Drama as Zlatan Ibile fires back at follower who called him a noisemaker

Controversial indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile, has fired back at a follower who called him a noisemaker on social media

The follower had praised the singer for making a good song dubbed ‘Lagos Anthem’ but went on to shade Zlatan with a word used in his statements, though his intention was to applaud his great work.

According to the follower, whenever he listens to Zlatan’s song, who is a noisemaker, he wonders how he could produce such a good vibe.

The talented musician considered his words insulting and decided to fire back.

The fan wrote:

“HAD BEEN LISTENING TO LAGOS ANTHEM LATELY. WONDERING HOW ZLATAN THE NOISEMAKER COULD MAKE A GOOD VIBE”,

Zlatan replied:

“NA YOUR PAPA BE NOISE MAKER”

See the tweet below: