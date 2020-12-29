Drama At Wedding As Bride’s Wig Falls Off After Groom Agressively Kisses Her

A hilarious video from a wedding ceremony has popped up on the internet that has gotten many rolling on the ground in laughter.

A Twitter user has taken to his page to share a video of the wedding he attended where the wig of the bride fell off after the groom took her down in the quest to be romantic and tried to give her a kiss.

The crowd could be seen cheering them on as the groom could not wait to get a room before expressing his desires for his bride. A kiss the bride session would have turned into something else save for the crowd and onlookers.

Watch the video below: