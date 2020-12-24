TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone…

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock…

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited…

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare…

After years of keeping malice, actresses Bimbo Akintola and…

Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her…

BBNaija: Tacha shows off the cow she bought ahead of her 25th…

Actress Chizzy Alichi Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning…

Ebuka’s wife, Cynthia unfollows someone on social media for not wearing a mask

Social Media drama
By OluA

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, wife of popular media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has unfollowed someone whom she says she admired on social media.

Cynthia revealed she took the decision after she went to the persons’ workplace and found her and her staff not wearing a face mask even as Nigeria is currently battling the second wave of COVID19.

See also: Christmas: IG of Police warns Nigerians against flaunting wealth on social media

READ ALSO

Nigerian man shares procedures for homemade face mask after…

Mrs Obi-Uchendu wrote

”I just unfollowed someone I admired from afar because I went to her work place she owns and neither her or her staff wore face mask. They tried to attend to me without one. I Immediately became the face mask police.

Not everyone you admire has sense. I know it sounds silly , but I was just really annoyed by the whole thing.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone straight hair…

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock matching outfits

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited with their son…

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare for Christmas

After years of keeping malice, actresses Bimbo Akintola and Yvonne Jegede…

Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her with money during…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Ebuka’s wife, Cynthia unfollows someone on social media for not wearing a…

Christmas: IG of Police warns Nigerians against flaunting wealth on social media

“My husband is the best husband in the whole universe “ – Lady hails…

Watch as Bobrisky sprays cash on Tacha at her 25th birthday party (Video)

‘Detective’ Temi Otedola flies to Ghana to meet Mr Eazi over missing…

Regina Daniels celebrates first Christmas as mother

“Any Man That Doesn’t Give His Woman At Least N2million For Christmas Is In…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More