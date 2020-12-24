Ebuka’s wife, Cynthia unfollows someone on social media for not wearing a mask

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, wife of popular media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has unfollowed someone whom she says she admired on social media.
Cynthia revealed she took the decision after she went to the persons’ workplace and found her and her staff not wearing a face mask even as Nigeria is currently battling the second wave of COVID19.
Mrs Obi-Uchendu wrote
”I just unfollowed someone I admired from afar because I went to her work place she owns and neither her or her staff wore face mask. They tried to attend to me without one. I Immediately became the face mask police.
Not everyone you admire has sense. I know it sounds silly , but I was just really annoyed by the whole thing.”
