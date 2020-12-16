“Enough of the ex, meet my next” Cossy Ojiakor shows off her new man…

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and Relationship
By OluA

Controversial actress, Cossy Ojiakor has taken to social media to show off  her new man barely a few days after her former fiance, Abel Jurgen called off their engagement and accused her of domestic violence.

Cossy shared a photo of a man, who looks like a foreigner, and wrote: “Enough of the ex…… meet my next……….”

She included love emojis and added, “I just love it when he calls me Queen Cossy. No 1 contender… moving on fast.”

The nationality of her new man is not known yet.

Recall that Cossy’s ex had taken to social media to accuse her of domestic violence while she responded that he started the fight first.

A look at Cossy’s new man’s profile shows that his page is private.

His bio reads: “I am property of Cossy Ojiakor. Come get me baby.”

