Erica’s mom confesses during a live video of plans to kill Laycon

Entertainment
By San

The mother of the former Big Brother Naija housemate Erica has revealed a piece of very sensitive information about Laycon during a live session.

Erica was having an Instagram Live video with singer, Slim Case and her mother she asked for a Christmas gift from the singer. Unfortunately, during the interactions, Erica’s mother made a very sensitive statement about Lacon which has gotten people talking.

The last statement made by Erica’s mother was, “They wanted to go and kill Laycon” before her daughter ended the live session.

This statement didn’t go well with Nigerians following Erica’s threat to Laycon’s during the show which ended three months ago.

Watch the video below;

