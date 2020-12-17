Everyone who played me ended up in bad situation – Cee C

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

The first runner-up of the 2018 Big Brother Naija, Cynthia Nwadiora also known as Cee C has disclosed what happens to people who took advantage of her.

Cee C made this known in a recent Instagram post she shared yesterday as she disclosed that she is one of God’s favourites because God’s protection is upon her.

She added that all those who have played her in the past never ended in a better situation.

Cee C during het stay in the house was one of the controversial housemates of her time.

However, over the years, the likes of Tacha, Mercy Eke, Erica and Nengi have taken over.

 

