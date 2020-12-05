TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man Gets Married To His Beautiful Doll After Months Of Dating…

‘I wish he spent more time with us’ – Stella…

Nkechi Blessing and boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi finally settle scores…

Hilarious Video of bride teasing her husband with cake and drinks…

Nengi And Erica’s Fans Drag Themselves To The Gutters As…

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the…

TV host, Ebuka sweeps his wife, Cynthia off her feet as her gifts…

Regina Daniels’ Fans Protest Against Ned Nwoko Marrying Another…

Davido features RMD, Nengi in new musical video for Jowo

Ex-Arsenal striker, Adebayor fires at estranged girlfriend, Dillish, claims she lies, cheats and bullies

Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By OluA

Former Arsenal striker, Emmanuel Adebayor, has finally given his own side of the story as to why his relationship with Big Brother Africa, 2013 winner, Dillish Matthews ended.

Recall that Dillish via her Instagram revealed that she left the relationship because she got tired of being humiliated by the footballer on the internet.

She also refuted the claims that the relationship crashed based on alleged unfaithfulness.

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Princess claims Ned Nwoko approached her…

“One day we will all agree that one woman won’t be…

But Adebayor in a post via his Instagram story on Saturday called out the former BBA winner for being a liar, cheat and a bully.

He also accused the Ex-BBA housemate of diverting funds he sends to her for her family upkeep on irrelevant things.

See also: My wife is more beautiful than Genevieve Nnaji – Reno Omokri brags

According to him, “ you will always say you are going on a weekend trip to Swakopmund, Namibia but always end up in Luanda, Angola and claim you didn’t know how you got there.”

Adebayor also accused her of being manipulative and a bully, adding that he had evidence to back up his claims.

“Imagine you sending money to your partner as a gift for her family and friends as a retribution and gratitude for them taking good care of you while in Namibia only to find out months later that less than 6% of what you sent to her was distributed to only her choice of friends and nothing to the family.

“Your girlfriend tells you she’s going on a weekend trip with her best friend in Swakopmund Namibia, a few days later, she’s completely unreachable then you end up finding out that she’s in Luanda, Angola and she says she doesn’t know how she got there.

“How can I even be jealous, obsessed and envious of someone I was helping to grow in life, meanwhile I was being manipulated and lied to.

“I wish you love, peace and above all healing. Nonetheless, you are a bully but you found your match and I have evidence.

“Keep me out of your mouth and life and we will be good.
#DillishdribbledAdebayor,” he wrote.

See pictures below

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man Gets Married To His Beautiful Doll After Months Of Dating (Video)

‘I wish he spent more time with us’ – Stella Damasus remembers…

Nkechi Blessing and boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi finally settle scores as they…

Hilarious Video of bride teasing her husband with cake and drinks – See…

Nengi And Erica’s Fans Drag Themselves To The Gutters As Nengi Features In…

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the ‘Jowo’ video…

TV host, Ebuka sweeps his wife, Cynthia off her feet as her gifts he a…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Ex-Arsenal striker, Adebayor fires at estranged girlfriend, Dillish, claims she…

My wife is more beautiful than Genevieve Nnaji – Reno Omokri brags

The moment BBNaija’s Tolanibaj and Erica linked up at a salon (Video)

Duncan Mighty accuses wife of infidelity, claims DNA test proves he isn’t…

Man calls out teacher who always flogs, vows never to forgive him

A whole 12-track – DJ Cuppy reacts after being snubbed by Headies awards (Photo)

Malivelihood gifts his wife Deola Smart a Porsche Cayenne at their traditional…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More