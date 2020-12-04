Ex beauty queen, Agbani Darego welcomes second child with son of billionaire, Danjuma

Congratulations are in order for ex beauty queen, Agbani Darego on the birth of her second child with son of billionaire, Ishaya Danjuma.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, the 37 year old shared an animated photo of a bird carrying a new baby with the caption ”Thankful”.

See post below;

Recall that in April 2017, Darego married her longtime partner Ishaya Danjuma, son of billionaire General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, in a ceremony held in Marrakesh. The love birds welcomed their first child which was a boy, in September 2018.

See how some Nigerians are reacting to this good news;

@mazziodu wrote “Congratulations! What a wonderful way to end the year”

@tam_firi wrote “Congratulations sister, thank God for safe delivery”

@fumidesaluvold wrote “Awwwwwwwww, Congratulations darling.”