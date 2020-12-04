TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My husband, Ned Nwoko can marry more wives, It has never been a…

Man Gets Married To His Beautiful Doll After Months Of Dating…

Young lady builds a house for herself with less than N50K salary

Breathtaking Photos Of Jo Pearl, The Sierra Leonean Lady Who…

‘I wish he spent more time with us’ – Stella…

Stefflon Don reacts to viral cheating allegations against…

Nkechi Blessing and boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi finally settle scores…

Highly endowed model, Sanchi and mother cause stir on social…

Nengi And Erica’s Fans Drag Themselves To The Gutters As…

Ex beauty queen, Agbani Darego welcomes second child with son of billionaire, Danjuma

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Congratulations are in order for ex beauty queen, Agbani Darego on the birth of her second child with son of billionaire, Ishaya Danjuma.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, the 37 year old shared an animated photo of a bird carrying a new baby with the caption ”Thankful”.

See post below;

READ ALSO

Agbani Darego celebrates herself as she turns 37 today

Miss Jamaica, Toni-Ann Singh wins 2019 Miss World and…

Recall that in April 2017, Darego married her longtime partner Ishaya Danjuma, son of billionaire General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, in a ceremony held in Marrakesh. The love birds welcomed their first child which was a boy, in September 2018.

See how some Nigerians are reacting to this good news;

@mazziodu wrote “Congratulations! What a wonderful way to end the year”

@tam_firi wrote “Congratulations sister, thank God for safe delivery”

@fumidesaluvold wrote “Awwwwwwwww, Congratulations darling.”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My husband, Ned Nwoko can marry more wives, It has never been a problem –…

Man Gets Married To His Beautiful Doll After Months Of Dating (Video)

Young lady builds a house for herself with less than N50K salary

Breathtaking Photos Of Jo Pearl, The Sierra Leonean Lady Who Accused Burna Boy…

‘I wish he spent more time with us’ – Stella Damasus remembers…

Stefflon Don reacts to viral cheating allegations against boyfriend, Burna Boy…

Nkechi Blessing and boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi finally settle scores as they…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Ex beauty queen, Agbani Darego welcomes second child with son of billionaire,…

JUST IN: Fireboy Bags 9 Nominations In The 14th Headies Nominees List (SEE FULL…

TV host, Ebuka sweeps his wife, Cynthia off her feet as he gifts he a…

BBNaija’s TBoss writes heartfelt message to celebrate her sister’s…

BBNaija’s Princess claims Ned Nwoko approached her when she was much…

I thought we agreed men are scum? – Dancer Grace Ojinere expresses concern…

God issues visas, not embassies – Kemi Olunloyo

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More