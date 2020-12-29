Family over everything: Zlatan Ibile, his son and baby-mama Davita, rock matching outfit for a photo-shoot (Video)

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile seems to be all out to enjoy is journey into fatherhood as he was recently spotted rocking a matching outfit with his son, Shiloh and baby-mama Davita.

Recall that the ‘Zanku’ crooner welcomed his first child, a bouncing baby boy with his girlfriend Davita some months ago and has ensured that he performs his role as a father.

Zlatan Ibile has been able to spend some priceless time with his son and ensured this festive period is well spent as he has been in the news for showering love on his baby-mama and their son.

In order to make the photoshoots a long lasting memory, Zlatan Ibile, his son Shiloh and his baby-mama Davita rocked matching outfits, a proof that things are going fine with them.

Watch the lovely moment below;