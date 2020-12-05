Fans React As Mercy Johnson Expresses Her Desire To Have Twins

Fans of Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson have warned her not to work towards having a set of twins after she revealed her desire to have children.

In reaction to a lady’s before and after childbirth collage photo Tonto Dikeh shared on her Instagram page where it was revealed the lady gave birth to twins, Mercy Johnson said that she would love to tap into the blessings but was afraid.

While some fans encouraged Mercy Johnson to pursue having twins, others warned her not to tap into the blessing as she already has four children.

Mercy Johnson said,